Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Decreases By 39.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

SLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

