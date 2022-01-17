Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Increases By 47.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SCGLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

