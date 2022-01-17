Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Increases By 41.7%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.
SDGCF remained flat at $$26.03 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $39.49.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
