Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Grows By 52.6%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TACT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.