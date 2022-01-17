Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Increases By 74.0%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Yubo International Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 6.28.
About Yubo International Biotech
