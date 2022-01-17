Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Increases By 74.0%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Yubo International Biotech stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Yubo International Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 6.28.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A.

