Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSSAF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:SSSAF traded up $5.03 on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

