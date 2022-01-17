SIBCoin Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,716.62 and approximately $419.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.98 or 0.07621720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00356855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.29 or 0.00894867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00073454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.02 or 0.00515731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00261352 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,648,431 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

