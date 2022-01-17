SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSU opened at $8.45 on Thursday. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

