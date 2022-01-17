Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Signature Bank to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $365.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.81. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $372.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.