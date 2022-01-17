Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

V stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.67. 8,838,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

