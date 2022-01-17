Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes $513,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $229,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.03. 4,325,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $266.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,090 shares of company stock valued at $177,126,128 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.20.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

