Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNLAY opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

