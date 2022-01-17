Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.11 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 83.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

BURL stock opened at $229.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average of $297.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.75 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.