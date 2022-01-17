Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,105 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in International Paper by 39.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 61,662 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in International Paper by 127.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 9.4% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

