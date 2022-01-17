Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Skillz worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skillz by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin acquired 86,500 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

