Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $274,717.18 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $274,717.18 and $8,674.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00109091 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.