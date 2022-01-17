Smaugs NFT Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.73 million and $112,627.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

