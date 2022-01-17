Snowball Price Reaches $0.32 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Snowball has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $1.95 million and $85,592.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,437,697 coins and its circulating supply is 6,054,984 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

