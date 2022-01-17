SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

