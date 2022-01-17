SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $307.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.08.

Shares of SEDG opened at $253.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

