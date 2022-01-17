S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $88,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $432.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

