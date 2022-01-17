Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.