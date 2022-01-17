SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,558,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 317,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33.

