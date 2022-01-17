SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,558,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 317,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.