Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

SPE stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

