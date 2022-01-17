Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
SPE stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.27.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
