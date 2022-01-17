Spectrecoin Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00205157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00447047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.