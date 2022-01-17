Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

