Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $127,261.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $953,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

SMP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $52.02. 63,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

