State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Maximus by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS opened at $77.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.