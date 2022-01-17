State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

