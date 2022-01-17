State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $40,545,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

