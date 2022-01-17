State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,504,375 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

