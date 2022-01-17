STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STE opened at $234.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.46. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

