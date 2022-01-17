StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVAUF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.53 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.