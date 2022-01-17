Strategic Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 31.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.79. 12,230,051 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56.

