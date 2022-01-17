Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

