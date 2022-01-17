Sun (New) Achieves Market Cap of $214.53 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $214.53 million and $101.42 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056657 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

