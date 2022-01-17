SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

STKL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 562,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

