Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

