Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 47.3% in December

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

