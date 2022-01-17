Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $86,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

