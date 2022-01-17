Swiss National Bank Grows Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CMC Materials worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Shares of CCMP opened at $187.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

