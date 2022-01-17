Swiss National Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $201,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

ROG opened at $273.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.60. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

