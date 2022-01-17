Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Herc worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Herc by 53.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 19.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 217.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $162.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.60. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.