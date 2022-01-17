Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Itron worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $2,937,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Itron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 51,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Itron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Itron by 615.2% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

