Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Steven Madden worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 289,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 225,103 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

