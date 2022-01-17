Swiss National Bank Sells 11,500 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Assured Guaranty worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

AGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

