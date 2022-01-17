Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $37.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

