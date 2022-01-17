Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,762 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $150.55 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

