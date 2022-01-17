Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the quarter. Timken comprises about 1.7% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Timken worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Timken by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of TKR opened at $73.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

