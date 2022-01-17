Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 276,674 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,674 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 559,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 128,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.25 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

